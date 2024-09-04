Alia Bhatt promotes ‘It Feels Right’ in SuperBottoms' new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
SuperBottoms, a sustainable D2C reusable cloth diaper brand launches its new campaign, ‘It Feels Right’ starring their investor and brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt. The campaign highlights the comfort, quality, and eco-friendly focus of SuperBottoms' products.
The "It Feels Right" campaign by SuperBottoms promotes high-quality cloth diapers made of organic cotton that are absorbent, economical, and free of chemicals compared to disposable diapers. The campaign emphasises providing superior comfort and safety for babies through responsible choices.
Pallavi Utagi, CEO and co-founder, SuperBottoms, explained the thought behind the campaign, “At SuperBottoms, we understand that parenting is driven by the deep desire to provide the best for your child. Our latest campaign captures the innate satisfaction that comes from choosing products that combine unparalleled comfort with eco-friendly values. We are committed to help families make informed choices that are beneficial for their children and environmentally responsible.”
Featuring in the 'It Feels Right' campaign, Alia Bhatt, states, “As a mother, I’m thrilled to join SuperBottoms in their mission to build a sustainable future for our children. Their commitment to creating eco-friendly diapers that don’t compromise on safety or comfort empowers us as parents to make meaningful choices. I’m excited to be part of this positive change for our kids and the planet.”
The product is available at SuperBottoms retail stores, on their website, and across major e-commerce platforms like FirstCry, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, JioMart, Ajio, and others.