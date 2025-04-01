Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh lead MakeMyTrip’s 25-year journey in new brand film

MakeMyTrip marks 25 years with a brand film featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, showcasing the evolution of travel in India and its role in the industry.

Founded in April 2000, MakeMyTrip entered the market when online travel bookings faced challenges due to low internet penetration and hesitancy around digital transactions. The company aimed to simplify trip planning and booking through technology.

With increasing digital adoption and changing consumer preferences, travel in India has evolved from an occasional luxury to a regular expense. Improved infrastructure has fueled trends like long weekend trips, luxury vacations, and drivecations. Cross-border travel has also become more accessible. Travelers today are more confident and spontaneous, seeking new experiences. MakeMyTrip has played a key role in this shift.

MakeMyTrip has expanded its services beyond flights and hotels to include holiday packages, alternative accommodations, rail and bus ticketing, taxis, forex services, travel insurance, and visa assistance. The company has over 80 million lifetime transacted customers, more than 490 million app downloads, and processes around 230 transactions per minute across its platforms—MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and redBus.

The brand has launched a film to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reminiscing about childhood vacations, moving through different periods—from the days of spontaneous travel to the rise of cyber cafes for online bookings, and the transition to mobile apps. The film highlights how MakeMyTrip has played a key role in making travel more accessible and convenient.

The film also looks ahead to the future, with Alia and Ranveer imagining what travel might be like in 25 years, possibly a trip to Mars, booked on MakeMyTrip.

“Our 25-year journey has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, delivering value to our partners, and staying true to our vision of making travel simpler, smarter, and seamless,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip. “This milestone isn’t just ours—it belongs to every traveler who has placed their trust in us, every partner who has grown alongside us, and every team member who has shaped our journey. As we look ahead, our commitment remains stronger than ever—to push boundaries, drive innovation, and create even more enriching travel experiences. For us, this is just the beginning, and the best is yet to come.”