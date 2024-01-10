Alia Bhatt takes centre stage in Flipkart's 'Mauka jo bhi ho, bas Flipkart karo’ campaign

The campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett.
Flipkart has started the new year with Mauka jo bhi ho, bas Flipkart karo campaign that aims at connecting with customers as they look to improve their style and gifting game for the wedding season.
This message has been brought to life in a set of two ad films which showcase different wedding rituals celebrated across India, featuring brand ambassador and beloved Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. The campaign bolsters Flipkart’s commitment to empowering every Indian’s shopping dream by delivering value while fulfilling every nuanced need - from everyday essentials and the latest gadgets, to wedding fashion wishlists.
The film features a well dressed couple as protagonists who arrive at a wedding, only to bring shock and awe to everyone present with unexpected and thoughtful gifts – a smartphone and television to the couple. Through Alia Bhatt’s interjections and quirky engagement, Flipkart is revealed to be the reason behind their dapper look and gift selection.
The ad films close with the bride, groom and all the attendees revelling in the celebration with a ‘Mauka jo bhi ho, bas Flipkart karo’ jingle.
Speaking about the new campaign, Pratik Arun Shetty, senior director - marketing, Flipkart, said, “We are thrilled to start the new year by celebrating Flipkart’s role in empowering shoppers to shine during every special occasion with perfect outfits and thoughtful gifts. With this campaign, we invite everyone to discover the convenience and delight of shopping on Flipkart for any event.”
Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett, said, “Our campaign explores the modern day definition of putting your best foot forward at occasions like weddings, whether it be through a style statement or through the perfect wedding gift. The film featuring Alia Bhatt, really exemplifies the joy and ease of discovering fantastic deals and latest products on Flipkart, making it the first choice for every occasion.”
Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.
Credits:
CEO-Leo Burnett South Asia: Amitesh Rao
Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman: Rajdeepak Das
Group Executive Creative Director: Mayuresh Dubhashi
Executive Director: Abhimanyu Khedkar
Associate Vice President: Shailee Mehta
Brand Strategy Director: Vrudhi Doshi
Creative Directors: Reya Reji, Zeeshan Shaikh
Copywriters: Savannah Patel, Dia Gosai, Akshay Panchal
Art Director: Viraj Rane
Account Management: Ryan Carlo, Amisha Piplani
Production House: Prodigious
Managing Partner: Varun Shah
Director: Abhishek Verman
Executive Producer: Akshay Multani
Producers: Amar Parekh, Kopal Gupta