Alia Bhatt talks honeymoon wear in a new ad for Titan Raga

Made by Ogilvy, the actress gives it back to a nosy maasi’s inquiry about what Bhatt will wear for her honeymoon.

There’s a scene in Netflix’s Tamil movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar where the protagonist Meenakshi is forced to apologise after she answers back to a domineering relative’s out-of-the-line questioning.

Most Indian families are flabbergasted when a younger one responds to an elder regardless of who is right. Titan Raga’s new ad, made by Ogilvy, follows a similar trope albeit in a light-hearted manner.

Marking actress Alia Bhatt’s first ad for the watch brand and perhaps her first ad after her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor, Bhatt, when questioned by a massi on what she will wear for her honeymoon, answers, “Maasi, who wears clothes during the honeymoon?”

This kind of ad is not the first from Titan Raga because the brand has made a name for doling out such woke spots. Here are a few of them:

Credits for the Alia Bhatt ad:

Agency: Ogilvy, Bangalore

CCOs Ogilvy India: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak

CCO Ogilvy South: Puneet Kapoor

GCD: Divya Bhatia

Copywriter: Priyanka Mukherjee

Associate Creative Director, Art: Jaydhrit Sur

Creative team: Harshil Dhawan, Fatema Morbiwala

Managing Partner, South: Tithi Ghosh

President, South: N Ramamoorthi

Vice President: Akshatha Poojari

Account Management: Anukriti Som, Arpita Sarkar

Head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy South: Easo John

Senior Planning Director: Siddharth Mohanty

Creative Assistant: Anju Pramoj

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Hemant Bhandari

Producer: Abhishek Notani

Project Coordinator: Napolean Daniel Amanna

DOP: Rajesh Nare

