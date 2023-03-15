Alia Bhatt turns 30: A look into Gangubai's brand journey

Bhatt is associated with various brands like Phillips, Cadbury, Manyavar, Flipkart, Titan Raga and many more.
From SOTY's Shanaya to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has been stunning in most of her films on the big screen. The actor has turned 30. A night ahead of her birthday celebrations, Bhatt was seen jetting off to London with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Bhatt's fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes.
Bhatt has been counted among the greatest acting talents of the country after her performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Highway, Razi, 2 states and others. Besides winning hearts through her movies, Bhatt is associated with various brands like Phillips, Cadbury, Manyavar, Flipkart, Titan Raga and many more.
Let's dig into some of the actor's latest campaigns:
Additionally, in year 2020, the actor also launched a sustainable clothing brand for children named Ed-a-mamma.
Bhatt recently wrapped up the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film will hit theatres in July this year.