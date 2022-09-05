All Out launches the Button Dabao campaign to combat a 200-year-old menace - Dengue

Conceptualized and executed by the digital creative agency, Kinnect, the campaign was unveiled with a film featuring acting stalwart Piyush Mishra.
All Out has launched #ButtonDabao Dengue Mitao , a digital campaign to spread awareness around the 200-year-old menace - Dengue, and help the underprivileged sector of our society to prevent and fight this deadly disease. Conceptualized and executed by the digital creative agency, Kinnect, the campaign was unveiled with a film featuring acting stalwart Piyush Mishra.
India has been tackling dengue for years. Yet the country continues to face this epidemic year on year, with 1.93 lakh cases reported in 2021. What’s worse, underprivileged families are more under threat given their living environment and limited access to proper protection against Dengue causing mosquitoes, many even losing their lives to this disease.
Given this scenario, All Out, India’s leading mosquito repellent brand, has kickstarted a campaign #ButtonDabao Dengue Mitao. It focuses on reinforcing the habit of using a mosquito repellant regularly to fight dengue. All Out is also helping underprivileged families by donating their products. It urges consumers to share their support and help tackle the dengue menace by showing their support here https://www.allout.in/buttondabao/ by pressing a button.
“We wanted to not just showcase the product benefit, but extend the impact to marginalized parts of the society. Considering that Dengue is a problem that has been affecting us for over 200 years, we realized it's a worthwhile cause to take up. Our intent is to ensure that Button Dabao reaches out to more and more people every year, and work towards eradicating it eventually for good.” - Mithun Mukherjee (ECD)