All White bags Advertising Rights for Smart Bike Dock Station in Chandigarh

Chandigarh is turning into a smart city, and this Smart Bike project has the potential of turning out to be a game changer by becoming the main mode of public mobility. The project would make the lives of people of the city easy by enabling them to rent a bicycle from any part of the city dock and park it at any of the nearest docks. The project has been envisaged to have at least 5000 bicycle and 617 parking docks, making it the largest and densest bicycle sharing project in the country.