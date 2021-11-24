All White bags Advertising Rights for Smart Bike Dock Station in Chandigarh

The venture is all set to take this eco-friendly project to the next level by using environmentally friendly products.
India’s leading marketing agencies, Crayons Advertising and Cashurdrive Marketing, wins the advertising rights of parking docks to country’s largest and densest bicycle sharing project, Smart Bike. The venture is all set to take this eco-friendly project to the next level by using environmentally friendly products.
In a major development, All White - a one of a kind joint venture between India’s leading marketing agencies, Crayons Advertising Pvt. Ltd. and Cashurdrive Marketing, secures the advertising rights on the parking docks of the recently launched pan city bicycle sharing project, Smart Bike, from the Chandigarh Administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Lalani, Partner, All White, said, “We are so glad to be part of this project which not only promotes a healthy lifestyle among the residents but also contributes significantly in reducing air pollution. This project has a huge potential of becoming the main solution for public mobility in future. We would definitely play our part and make this environmentally friendly initiative a huge success.”
Chandigarh is turning into a smart city, and this Smart Bike project has the potential of turning out to be a game changer by becoming the main mode of public mobility. The project would make the lives of people of the city easy by enabling them to rent a bicycle from any part of the city dock and park it at any of the nearest docks. The project has been envisaged to have at least 5000 bicycle and 617 parking docks, making it the largest and densest bicycle sharing project in the country.
On this successful association, Ronnie Dhupar, who would be heading and managing the project, said, “Not only it is a positive public and environmentally friendly initiative, but a huge addition to the few existing media opportunities available in the city at the moment. It would be a boon to the Advertising Industry and would definitely help in adding a lot of value and coverage to draw on the advertising potential of the city.”
Raghu Khanna, Partner, All White, said, “This will be a new phase of advertising in the beautiful city. This ubiquitous format will cover all the dimensions of the existing media requirements and also add a lot of jazziness to the aesthetics of this vibrant city.”