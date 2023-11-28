Allen Solly Juniors unveils #BeWhoYouWantToBe campaign

The campaign inspires kids to dream big and embrace individualism.
Allen Solly, a casualwear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has launched a new campaign #BeWhoYouWantToBe for children. The initiative underscores the brand’s commitment to fostering individualism and curiosity among youngsters, granting them the liberty to pursue their aspirations and hobbies.
It is a digital venture that celebrates the creativity and boundless imagination of children. It accentuates the perpetual evolution of children’s hopes and dreams.
The campaign video captures the voices of today’s youth, featuring a diverse group of children confidently responding to the question, "Who do you want to be today?" Their answers showcase their distinct personalities and offer a fresh and unconventional perspective on traditional professions.
In this celebration of boundless ambitions, the aspirations range from the innovative and artistic to the daring and one-of-a-kind. For these unconventional juniors, being a CEO doesn’t merely signify chief executive officer, instead it transforms into the imaginative role of chief earth officer. The film highlights how children playfully redefine and reimagine the world of professions.
The campaign is being amplified through an extensive media mix across platforms like digital, social and the retail store network.
Richa Pai, COO, Allen Solly, expressed her thoughts on the campaign, stating, “Building upon Allen Solly's legacy of unconventional spirit, the campaign for Allen Solly Juniors injects a vibrant twist into the brand’s dedication to celebrating children’s unfiltered ambition. By championing their individualism and curiosity, we are not merely inspiring kids to dream, we are equipping them with the wings to redefine those dreams.”