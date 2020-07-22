Allen Solly ritualises mask-wearing and going back to the office in new ad

Now, taking these two aspects into mind, Allen Solly has released an ad on face masks. One where the wearing of masks is shown as a part of the 'every day getting ready for work ritual'. We also see a father instructing her daughter the right way to wear a mask before she heads out to play. And towards the end of the ad, we see the range of masks from Allen Solly that compares wearing masks to wearing a smile – it's easy.