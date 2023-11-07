Allen Solly unveils 'Every day is Friday' campaign redefining casual workwear

The new campaign will be amplified through a mega-media mix across mediums such as TV, Digital and Social.
Allen Solly, the casual workwear brand owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has introduced a fresh campaign called 'Every Day Is Friday.' This campaign aims to redefine the concept of enjoyment, liberation, and style, encouraging people to find reasons to celebrate every day. As a part of this initiative, Allen Solly has launched a new television commercial (TVC) that will captivate audiences nationwide. The timing of the TVC aligns with the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, resulting in a perfect combination of festivities.
Allen Solly's 'Every Day Is Friday' campaign seeks to create a sense of energy, optimism, and celebration all week long, not just on Fridays. Allen Solly is the brand that changed the game for professional clothing and popularized the concept of dressing casually on Fridays three decades ago. The brand has launched a 45-second television advertisement that highlights the significance of not waiting until the end of the week to find happiness. This lively and energetic film delivers the message that every day can be as enjoyable as Friday if you feel confident, present yourself well, and make time for activities that bring you joy.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Richa Pai, COO, Allen Solly said, “At Allen Solly, we believe that fashion should be all about expression and celebration. ‘Every Day Is Friday' is not just a campaign, it's a philosophy we wish to inculcate among professionals. We believe that everyone should feel great every day of the week and not just only on Fridays. We urge people to make every day extraordinary by embracing comfort, style, and confidence with our extensive range of workwear. Allen Solly is more than just a brand, it's a way of life, and 'Every Day is Friday' wonderfully captures our mission."
The main focus of the campaign is the combination of the brand's essence with a fashionable line of denim clothing and t-shirts. The denims have unique patches on the back pockets, which add a personal touch to each garment and are the standout feature of the collection. The use of these distinctive patches in the campaign highlights Allen Solly's commitment to unconventional and stylish fashion.
