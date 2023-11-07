Allen Solly unveils 'Every day is Friday' campaign redefining casual workwear

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Richa Pai, COO, Allen Solly said, “At Allen Solly, we believe that fashion should be all about expression and celebration. ‘Every Day Is Friday' is not just a campaign, it's a philosophy we wish to inculcate among professionals. We believe that everyone should feel great every day of the week and not just only on Fridays. We urge people to make every day extraordinary by embracing comfort, style, and confidence with our extensive range of workwear. Allen Solly is more than just a brand, it's a way of life, and 'Every Day is Friday' wonderfully captures our mission."