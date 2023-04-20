Allter unveils its first campaign with strategic investor and brand ambassador Dia Mirza

Allter, a rash-free baby care brand, is enthralled to launch their latest campaign ‘Every Mother is a protector’, in association with Dia Mirza.
Allter, a rash-free baby care brand, is enthralled to launch their latest campaign ‘Every Mother is a protector’, in association with Dia Mirza, as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. The campaign celebrates the journey of motherhood. Allter's range of soft, chemical-free, earth-friendly, organic bamboo diapers and baby wipes are gentle on baby skin and as a protective mother and a passionate climate champion, Dia resonates with this eco-sensitive message. With this campaign, Allter aims to be the go-to brand for all mothers who prioritise their baby's safety and well-being.
Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, shares, "As a mother, I wanted my baby’s journey to be earth-friendly and safe for his health. Even before Avyaan was born, I spent a long time looking for a plastic-neutral, safe product and upon research found that most diapers contain a plethora of harsh chemicals that take centuries to decompose. It was a sense of great satisfaction when the first diaper I used on my baby was an Allter diaper!” Speaking about the brand, Dia Mirza, Allter Brand Ambassador and Strategic Investor expressed with pride, “Something as indispensable as a baby diaper should be created with sensitivity and care and I am proud to align myself with a brand that shares my values and lets me practise what I preach. With Allter, I can be a supermom and an environmentalist at the same time - now that's what I call a green start to life!” Dia, a well-known environmentalist and also an eco-investor supports the notion of inspiring more people to recognise the significance of using natural resources to create a healthy planet and a healthier world for future generations. ‘It's time for mankind to exercise greater financial restraint when making purchases— not just for basic requirements and necessities, but also for investments’, said the sustainable enthusiast. Sustainable lifestyles have not yet been widely adopted by the nation because of ignorance about the benefits of sustainable living. In this journey towards a sustainable world, Allter alongside Dia Mirza, aspires to create a greener environment for the generations to come.
Surbhi Bafna Gupta and Arnav Gupta, the co-founders of Allter, say, "As young parents and co founders of Allter, we know first-hand the importance of choosing top-notch products for our precious little ones. When we realised the monumental gap in the baby care industry back in 2020, we took it upon ourselves to address the issues that modern parents faced. Parents are becoming more mindful of the ingredients they use for their babies and demand clean, chemical-free, and safe alternatives. Here at Allter, we're all about providing unbeatable quality products that parents can trust." Speaking about the strategic partnership, they further add, “Bringing Dia on board as a strategic investor and brand ambassador perfectly aligned with Allter's mission to mainstream sustainability. For us, it is all about revolutionising baby care in ways that have never been imagined before. The baby care industry has not seen any significant innovations in the last two decades, and we are determined to shake things up and bring about real change. We intend to expand our product line to other baby care categories in association with Dia very soon."