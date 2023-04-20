Allter unveils its first campaign with strategic investor and brand ambassador Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, shares, "As a mother, I wanted my baby’s journey to be earth-friendly and safe for his health. Even before Avyaan was born, I spent a long time looking for a plastic-neutral, safe product and upon research found that most diapers contain a plethora of harsh chemicals that take centuries to decompose. It was a sense of great satisfaction when the first diaper I used on my baby was an Allter diaper!” Speaking about the brand, Dia Mirza, Allter Brand Ambassador and Strategic Investor expressed with pride, “Something as indispensable as a baby diaper should be created with sensitivity and care and I am proud to align myself with a brand that shares my values and lets me practise what I preach. With Allter, I can be a supermom and an environmentalist at the same time - now that's what I call a green start to life!” Dia, a well-known environmentalist and also an eco-investor supports the notion of inspiring more people to recognise the significance of using natural resources to create a healthy planet and a healthier world for future generations. ‘It's time for mankind to exercise greater financial restraint when making purchases— not just for basic requirements and necessities, but also for investments’, said the sustainable enthusiast. Sustainable lifestyles have not yet been widely adopted by the nation because of ignorance about the benefits of sustainable living. In this journey towards a sustainable world, Allter alongside Dia Mirza, aspires to create a greener environment for the generations to come.