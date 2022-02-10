Allu Arjun promotes Zomato's super fast delivery feature in new ad

While a lot of people enjoyed the ad, it also ended up upsetting a few netizens, who complained about the inaccurate portrayal of South Indian cinema.
In a recent paid collaboration with leading food deliver app Zomato, South Indian actor Allu Arjun is seen enacting a typical filmy fight sequence. The video is trying to be a spoof of how South Indian movies are made: the hero bashes the villain in slow motion.
The goon, on the other hand, asks Arjun to speed up, as he is craving ‘gongura mutton’. By the time he hits the floor, all restaurants will stop delivering. It is now time for Arjun to takes his smartphone out and check out whether Zomato can quickly deliver ‘gongura mutton’ or any other dish.
A lot of people seemed to enjoy the ad. It has already garnered over five million views on Instagram in just a week. However, it did end up upsetting quite a few social media users, who believe it is not the right representation of South Indian cinema and movies.
According to a few media reports, Zomato recently onboarded Arjun as its brand ambassador, and will pay him a whopping Rs 9 crore for a period of three years.