Alpenliebe rolls out new campaign 'Alpenliebe Kholo Meetha Bolo'

Alpenliebe, from Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign titled Alpenliebe Kholo, Meetha Bolo, which explores how everyday moments of friction can ease through gentler exchanges. The film positions the brand’s signature caramel flavour as part of the narrative rather than the focus, using it as a cue for softening tense conversations.

Set at a child’s birthday gathering, the ad follows a young guest whose offhand remark creates discomfort. The situation shifts after he tastes an Alpenliebe candy, prompting a warmer response and altering the tone of the interaction. The narrative uses this incident to illustrate how small behavioural changes can diffuse uncomfortable moments.

Gunjan Khetan, director, marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said: “Alpenliebe has always been synonymous with spreading sweetness, and now with ‘Alpenliebe Kholo, Meetha Bolo,’ we are extending that philosophy to the way people react in their moments of bitterness. Conversations today often get hurried, transactional, or even strained, but we believe that a little sweetness has the power to transform them and create space for warmth and togetherness. Beyond its rich caramel taste, Alpenliebe stands for enabling these small yet powerful shifts that make life a little sweeter.”

The campaign will run across television, digital platforms and social media.