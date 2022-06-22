Alphabet Media wins the PR mandate for legacy food brand: CONSCIOUS FOOD

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Alphabet Media is delighted to announce its association with Conscious Food as a proud PR partner. Conscious Food has been a trusted brand for organic & natural food across India since the 1990s. Offering an assortment of over a hundred products, ranging from ancient Indian grains to new age superfoods, all their products are aimed at complementing the wellness lifestyle.
All set to lead the consumer and corporate mandates alike, the agency will activate public relations, media management and influencer engagement segments. Ranging from developing effective engagement strategies to managing its external communications, Alphabet Media is all set to provide result-oriented integrated communication solutions for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Shivranjani Gupta, chief marketing officer, Conscious Food said, “We’re glad to have partnered with an agency that understands the nuances of a legacy brand like ours that comes with its unique set of challenges as well as opportunities. We’re certain that Alphabet Media’s expertise and creative approach will help Conscious Food gain momentum. We look forward to bringing this partnership to fruition.”
Tejal Daftary, CEO & founder, Alphabet Media added, “We are thrilled to onboard Conscious Food - the pioneers of the organic food movement in India, as our newest partner. We’re all set to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the country and thus, help achieve their business outcomes as one unit with utmost sincerity.