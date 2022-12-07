Alpino launches a quirky campaign ft. Khali and co-founder of the brand

The brand was featured in Shark Tank India.
Alpino Health Foods came up with a quirky campaign unveiling their new brand positioning, of being the world’s only peanut product company.
The campaign started with a shocking incident where Alpino’s co-founder was seen tied to a chair beside The Great Khali, saying, “Sir, peanut samajh ke phod mat dena.”
This fun campaign saw Khali tasting all the products and wondering how so many products can be peanut-based. This is when the co-founder of Alpino says, "Sirf peanut se nahi, Alpino se." Indicating the brand's successful formulation of peanut-based products. This marketing strategy is giving the brand a lot of visibility as it steered conversations all over social media.
While Khali is still tasting the products, the snack brand has launched a new product range across six categories.
Chetan Kanani, co-founder & CEO commented on this and added, “Alpino is the pioneer brand to launch Peanut Butter into India and we aim to solve protein deficiency with the help of our own and indigenous ingredient “Peanuts”. We are looking to provide a whole lot of range of Peanut products which is way healthier without compromising on one’s taste and we are also changing the perception around peanuts by showing how powerful and nutritious peanuts are for day-to-day consumption.”
Launched in 2016, Alpino is a home-grown brand set to make its mark as a pioneer in the peanut category. The brand was featured in Shark Tank India.