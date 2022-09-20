Amadeus appoints Zeno Group as integrated communications partner In India

Shalini Nair Kumar, head of people & culture, India and APAC, said, “At Amadeus, we are committed to shaping the future of travel by enabling personalized and authentic travel experiences. With the travel industry on a path to recovery, we wanted to amplify our narrative in empowering the travel ecosystem to deliver sustainable and resilient growth. Zeno Group’s strategy to leverage stakeholder insight to build insightful campaigns coupled with deep expertise in brand communication, technology, and employer branding perfectly aligns with our brand ambition. We look forward to building exciting brand campaigns with the Zeno Group and expanding our thought leadership in the industry.”