Amadeus appoints Zeno Group as integrated communications partner In India

Amadeus, the leading travel technology company, has awarded its India integrated communications mandate to Zeno Group. The appointment follows a competitive multi-agency pitch for end-to-end integrated communications.
With over 30 years of innovation, collaboration, and enabling better journeys, Amadeus builds the critical technology solutions that help airlines, airports, hotels, railways, search engines, travel agencies, and corporations to enable a seamless travel experience, billions of times a year, all over the world.
Zeno’s win follows a stiff, competitive multi-agency pitch. The agency will be delivering an integrated communications remit that includes working closely with the brand to enhance its reputation, media relations, digital strategy, and social media marketing. The emphasis will be on creative storytelling across corporate, technology & innovation, and employer branding practices. Zeno’s appointment in India expands the firm’s existing partnership with Amadeus in selected markets in Europe, North America, and some Asia Pacific markets.
Shalini Nair Kumar, head of people & culture, India and APAC, said, “At Amadeus, we are committed to shaping the future of travel by enabling personalized and authentic travel experiences. With the travel industry on a path to recovery, we wanted to amplify our narrative in empowering the travel ecosystem to deliver sustainable and resilient growth. Zeno Group’s strategy to leverage stakeholder insight to build insightful campaigns coupled with deep expertise in brand communication, technology, and employer branding perfectly aligns with our brand ambition. We look forward to building exciting brand campaigns with the Zeno Group and expanding our thought leadership in the industry.”
Rekha Rao, managing director, Zeno Group India, said, “We are excited to partner with Amadeus in its journey to renew travel experiences and enhance stakeholder collaboration with innovative travel technology solutions. This appointment is a testimony of our approach to data-driven storytelling that helps solve brands’ business challenges. As the travel industry experiences a strong rebound, we believe Zeno Group is well poised to deliver integrated and impactful communications, through platform-agnostic stories about Amadeus’ technology, business, and people.”