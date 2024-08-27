Amagi collaborates with Anoki to introduce contextual CTV advertising for FAST platforms

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology for Connected TV (CTV), today announced a strategic partnership with Anoki Inc., an AI-powered contextual CTV advertising. This collaboration accelerates the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), supercharging an era of AI transforming the CTV industry.
By integrating with Amagi, Anoki's ContextIQ platform creates scene-level metadata for specific content served by Amagi using generative AI. This allows for precise ad placements to the right audience at the right time. ContextIQ also assesses scene suitability based on brand safety standards and focuses on content rather than viewer data, helping to comply with new privacy regulations.
"This partnership with Anoki aligns perfectly with our mission to optimize ad delivery and monetisation for FAST channels, as well as ensure our customers have access to the latest in technology and AI," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. “Anoki's advanced, AI-powered ContextIQ is the best in class in contextual advertising and will boost viewer engagement and maximise the monetisation potential of FAST. ContextIQ also enhances our recently announced Zero Slate innovation, offering unparalleled efficiency and user experience."
"Our cutting-edge AI assures ads are highly relevant and contextually aligned with the content viewers are watching. ContextIQ upends traditional advertising and ensures maximum viewer engagement, brand safety, and adherence to privacy standards. Partnering with Amagi, an important platform in the FAST ecosystem, allows us to bring our advanced contextual targeting capabilities to a wider audience," said Raghu Kodige, founder and CEO of Anoki.
This partnership combines Amagi's platform for FAST with Anoki's AI technology for contextual advertising to enhance the CTV advertising landscape. The two companies will work together on AI-driven innovations to develop new ad formats, improve viewing experiences, and increase content monetization in the CTV space.