Amaltas Jewels unveils #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah campaign at Diljit Concert

Amaltas Jewels launched the #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah campaign at Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad concert. Couples received branded water bottles with phrases inspired by Diljit’s music and diamond-themed messages.

Attendees scanned a QR code to access Amaltas’ Instagram page. Participants were encouraged to follow the brand and join a contest by sharing creative moments with their partners using #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah and tagging @Amaltas.Jewels. The winning entry will receive a proposal experience supported by Amaltas with the purchase of an engagement ring. The contest runs for a week, with the winner featured on Amaltas’ social media channels.

Shasya Singh, marketing head of Amaltas Jewels commented on the activation, saying, “The idea behind #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah came from wanting to celebrate love in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and meaningful. While we were inspired by the singles-focussed activation at Diljit’s Delhi concert, we chose to create something that speaks directly to couples, encouraging them to cherish and share their special moments. By connecting music, romance, and sustainable jewellery through lab-grown diamonds, this campaign highlights our emphasis on creating experiences that resonate emotionally and ethically.”