Amaltas unveils Red Bow collection for wedding season gifting

Amaltas Jewels has introduced the Red Bow Collection, offering diamond gifts for the wedding season. The collection offers a range of lab diamond jewellery, including earrings, pendants, and rings. The Red Bow Collection offers diamond jewellery starting at Rs 5,000, available on Amaltas Jewels website

“At Amaltas, we believe that every celebration deserves a sparkle,” said the brand’s spokesperson. “With the Red Bow Collection, we’re making it easy to gift diamonds that resonate with love, beauty, and sustainability this Christmas and wedding season.”

To promote the collection, Amaltas executed a marketing campaign across Delhi NCR. A giant ring box with a red bow was mounted on a red Audi convertible. The activation took place on December 21 at locations like Connaught Place, Khan Market, GK M Block Market, Select Citywalk, CyberHub, and Galleria Market.

“The giant ring box on the red Audi was a direct nod to the collection’s theme, a perfect gift wrapped with love and excitement.” said Yasha Singh, spokesperson of Amaltas. “The campaign not only captured imaginations but also significantly boosted brand awareness, marking the launch as a citywide celebration.”