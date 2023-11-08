Amaze reminds to strengthen relationships in its latest Diwali campaign

The short film is conceptualised and executed by Bodh Entertainment and produced by Dora Digs.
Amaze has released an emotional short film #Amazewalidiwali to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali. The film focuses on the significance of family unity and the art of reconciliation. Through this film, the brand inspires viewers to embrace the essence of Diwali, fostering love, understanding and harmony within their families.
The central theme of the campaign revolves around a father-son story, portraying a generational gap and the eventual mending of their relationship during Diwali, a time when families come together to celebrate. The film illustrates an analogy between the entangled mirchi lights and the complexities of human relationships, highlighting how both can be untangled with care, giving the message of love and unity. Just as untangling mirchi lights requires patience and effort, relationships can also be mended with genuine communication and understanding.
The script integrates the Amaze Inverter as part of the family's Diwali celebrations, highlighting its role in providing energy solutions for a brighter and more enjoyable festival.
Speaking about the campaign, Neelima Burra, chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies expressed, "We are delighted to present the #Amazewalidiwali campaign, celebrating the importance of relationships with a message that reminds us that our homes are illuminated not just by lights and lamps but by the warmth of our family bonds. We believe that our products play an essential role in making Diwali celebrations brighter, and our campaign meticulously portrays the values that are close to us."
Bodh Deb, founder and chief content officer, Bodh Entertainment, said, “Amaze wanted to break free from the usual norms and engage with its consumers on a deeper, emotional level. We aimed to recreate intimate moments from our lives that evoke a strong sense of personal connection and the warmth of home. Our hope is to strike a chord with our target audience across Bharat, fostering a genuine emotional connection during this special festival of lights."