Amazon Ads expands AI image generation tools

Amazon Ads announces the availability of its image generation capability in beta to advertisers in India. This generative AI solution is designed to improve access to creatives and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery at scale that can help improve ad performance.
In a March 2023 survey, Amazon Ads found that among advertisers who were unable to build successful campaigns, nearly 75% cited building ad creatives and choosing a creative format as their biggest challenges.
“At Amazon Ads, we’re always thinking about ways to simplify the creative process with tools that allow rapid iterations and deliver more impact, at no additional cost,” said Girish Prabhu, head of Amazon Ads India. “The simplicity the tool offers makes it an effective solution for brands without in-house creative capabilities or agency support as well as those bigger brands that want to become more efficient in their creative development.”
To help advertisers overcome these challenges, this new feature uses generative AI models and an advertiser’s product information to create brand-themed product images in seconds. For example, an advertiser might have standalone images of their product against a white background, like a toaster. When that same toaster is placed in a lifestyle context—on a kitchen counter, next to a croissant—in a mobile Sponsored Brands ad, click-through rates can be 40% higher compared to ads with standard product images.
Advertisers utilsing image generation have increased campaign submissions by over 20%. This demonstrates their ability to test multiple options and optimise ad spending by reallocating funds to the best-performing ads
“As an early beta partner in the U.S. and Europe that has since fully integrated image generation into our platform, Pacvue has already seen that Amazon Ads advanced AI-powered tools eliminate creative barriers and enable increased ROI, a reduction in production costs, and faster multivariate testing for advertisers of all sizes,” says Melissa Burdick, president and co-founder of Pacvue, a commerce acceleration platform. “It is thrilling to watch Amazon Ads introduce new offerings that transform our approach to branded imagery in a way that enables efficiencies and facilitates increased click-through rates and conversions for brands.”
Within the Amazon Ad Console, advertisers can select their product and click “Generate” to create lifestyle and brand-themed images using generative AI. The tool provides images in seconds, ensuring that all product images are real, while the backgrounds may be AI-generated to depict products in natural environments. Advertisers can refine images with short text prompts and quickly create multiple versions for performance optimisation.