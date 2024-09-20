Amazon Ads unveils AI powered video generator and live image feature

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Both video generator and live image are currently available in beta to select U.S. advertisers.
Amazon Ads has introduced a new feature powered by generative AI that simplifies the creation of engaging video ads for advertisers. The "Video Generator" tool can produce visually compelling video content within minutes, at no extra cost. By using just a single product image, the AI-driven tool crafts custom videos that highlight a product's key selling points and features, utilizing Amazon's insights to effectively showcase the product's story, as published in a blog post by Amazon.
Additionally, the e-commerce platform introduced a new live image capability that makes it fast and easy for brands to create short, animated campaign images.
The "Live Image" feature, part of our Image Generator tool, is a generative AI-powered technology. It allows brands to create lifestyle imagery that boosts ad performance.
“Video generator is another meaningful innovation that leverages generative AI to inspire creativity and deliver more value for both advertisers and shoppers. We are hard at work delivering generative AI applications that empower advertisers to craft visually stunning, high-performing ads,” said Jay Richman, vice president of product and technology for Amazon Ads.
