Amazon Beauty launches ‘SkinCare Advisor’ for personalised recommendations

“With skincare as our largest category, it was a natural next step to launch the new Derma Store to better serve the growing demand for specialized skincare solutions. We recognise that shopping for skincare online can be challenging, with customers often seeking personalized advice before purchasing. That's why we're introducing the all-new SkinCare Advisor feature to provide tailored product recommendations based on each customer's unique skin concerns and preiferences. Global Beauty Store 2.0 exemplifies our commitment to offering the best global brand selection, at great value, with the fast delivery and trusted experience customers expect from Amazon” Khan added.