Amazon Beauty launches ‘SkinCare Advisor’ for personalised recommendations

Amazon Beauty is revolutionising how customers discover and shop for beauty products. Amazon announced the launch of three major new initiatives - the Amazon Derma Store, the upgraded Global Beauty Store 2.0, and the innovative SkinCare Advisor tool. This summer, Amazon Beauty is elevating the online beauty shopping experience by providing customers a curated selection of top brands, trending skincare ingredients, new product launches, and unique finds, all at great value with the convenience of Amazon's fast delivery and trusted shopping experience.
Catering to beauty enthusiasts' evolving needs, Amazon Beauty has also introduced the SkinCare advisor - an innovative tool providing tailored skincare solutions based on individual skin concerns and preferences. Seamlessly integrated into search, customers take a short survey about their skin type and goals. The tool then surfaces a personalised set of product recommendations spanning the full routine - from cleansers to treatments, moisturizers, sunscreens and eye care. This allows customers to conveniently discover products perfectly suited to their unique skincare needs through Amazon's intuitive guided experience.
The newly launched Derma Store, brings together a wide assortment of brands and products formulated with trending skincare ingredients, sourced from trusted brands as well as exciting new launches and hard-to-find labels. From daily moisturizers and cleansers to targeted serums and sunscreens, the Derma Store offers a diverse selection to build a complete skincare routine - all at great value with the convenience of Amazon's shopping experience. The store features top derma brands like CeraVe, Cetaphil, BIODERMA, Sebamed, ISDIN, Avène, Episoft, LACTO CALAMINE, La Shield and more.
The new Global Beauty Store 2.0 brings international beauty brands directly to customers' doorsteps. The upgraded store features an expertly curated selection of over 60+ brands from around the globe, including new brand launches like Anastasia Beverly Hills, NUDESTIX, Beauty of Joseon, AXIS-Y, FIRST AID BEAUTY, rom&nd, MAX FACTOR and more. Across skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare and more, Global Beauty Store 2.0 offers over 5,000 products at up to 40% off, making it easier than ever for customers to discover and try popular beauty brands from Korea, Japan, France, the UK and beyond.
"We are thrilled to unveil a suite of innovations designed to elevate our customers' beauty shopping experience," said Zeba Khan, director of beauty, Luxury Beauty and Personal Care at Amazon IN.
“With skincare as our largest category, it was a natural next step to launch the new Derma Store to better serve the growing demand for specialized skincare solutions. We recognise that shopping for skincare online can be challenging, with customers often seeking personalized advice before purchasing. That's why we're introducing the all-new SkinCare Advisor feature to provide tailored product recommendations based on each customer's unique skin concerns and preiferences. Global Beauty Store 2.0 exemplifies our commitment to offering the best global brand selection, at great value, with the fast delivery and trusted experience customers expect from Amazon” Khan added.