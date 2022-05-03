Amazon celebrates the women of its all-female delivery stations in a man’s world

It's the e-comm giant's ad for Mother's Day.
Amazon’s ad for Mother’s Day is a nod to its fleet of female delivery workers. What makes this ad tick is James Brown’s ‘It's A Man's Man's Man's World’ playing in the background and the stare of the onlookers at the female delivery executive complimenting it.
The title of the ad reads ‘Woman’s World’.
“Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” reads the description on the Amazon YouTube page.
Here are some of the other Women’s Day ads Amazon has released in the past: