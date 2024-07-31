Amazon Global Selling's 'India Se Duniya Tak' campaign highlights Indian entrepreneurs expanding globally

The India se Duniya Tak campaign features four short films. Each film delves into the world of a different exporter, showcasing their unique products and the traditional craftsmanship behind them. Some sellers began exporting with Amazon and grew into globally recognised brands. Others were already exporting; however, Amazon Global Selling helped them achieve even greater growth. Hailing from Srinagar, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Darjeeling, these four diverse stories represent the rich tapestry of Indian tradition and craftsmanship reaching a global audience. The India se Duniya Tak video campaign is a collaborative effort, brought to life by Amazon and FCB Kinnect. Filmed across various locations, the campaign showcases the diverse offerings of Indian businesses.