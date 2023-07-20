Amazon India created radio’d billboards and mobile games to promote its online sale event on streets

The business objective for the brand was to inform Indians about all the incredible deals they could avail of on smartphones during Prime Day.
Amazon India rolled out two compelling campaigns to spotlight its Prime Day Sale. To bring the right offerings to customers, Amazon had bought in an innovative idea along with Blink Digital.
While the former taps into an audience that might not always be online, the latter draws online users to view this vast array of smartphone deals without incurring big bills on outdoor media expenses/from the comfort of their homes.
Amazon India is one of India’s largest online e-commerce portals, and most of their communication is targeted primarily at internet users through online media.
In India, people are accustomed to ‘viewing’ deals and discounts around them, which often turns into sensory overload. But what if we could get them to actually ‘tune in’ to these intentionally for once by engaging them through a medium that they’ve always resonated with?
So, they radio’d billboards. And presented them in the form of the Prime Day Broadcast, a radio frequency on Radio 88.8FM which was available on one of Mumbai’s busiest intersections, the Juhu-Tara Road spanning a distance of 2 km.
During peak hours, it takes a commuter on average 40 minutes to get across this road. At this location, commuters and passersby who were engrossed in scrolling through their phones could alternatively tune in all day for specially curated updates and offers from Amazon’s Prime Day via the broadcast.
Additionally, to bring the campaign to life, Amazon India, along with Blink Digital also created The Hunt for Unbelievable Joy. This interactive mobile game was designed to captivate viewers from across the country. This innovative campaign invited users to visit the virtual streets of three Indian cities through the Google Street View mode, a first-of-its-kind collaboration, unveiling the vast range of Prime Day deals on smartphones. These players were on a hunt to spot hidden Amazon boxes to score points. This approach helped in creating an immersive experience for users with the brand.
“Collaborating with Amazon India on the Prime Day campaign has been a remarkable experience for Blink Digital. As an agency, we thrive on delivering innovative and impactful campaigns, and this partnership had allowed us to do just that. ” explained Rikki Agarwal from Blink Digital.