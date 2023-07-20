Amazon India created radio’d billboards and mobile games to promote its online sale event on streets

Additionally, to bring the campaign to life, Amazon India, along with Blink Digital also created The Hunt for Unbelievable Joy. This interactive mobile game was designed to captivate viewers from across the country. This innovative campaign invited users to visit the virtual streets of three Indian cities through the Google Street View mode, a first-of-its-kind collaboration, unveiling the vast range of Prime Day deals on smartphones. These players were on a hunt to spot hidden Amazon boxes to score points. This approach helped in creating an immersive experience for users with the brand.