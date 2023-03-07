Amazon India launches the second edition of #SheIsAmazon: A campaign to celebrate women

Amazon affirms its dedication to offer women more opportunities for growth and progression.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon India celebrates the innovative spirit, leadership and excellence of women. Aligned with this year’s international theme, ‘Embrace Equity’, Amazon India has launched ‘#SheIsAmazon’ campaign for the second year in a row, to highlight the company’s initiatives focused on increasing opportunities for women and creating sustainable growth paths in the workforce. The campaign spotlights women who have been at the forefront of innovation and who serve as a role model or inspiration to others in the company.
Amazon India has created tens of thousands of opportunities for women across the country – from small business owners who sell on Amazon.in and partners within the fulfilment and delivery network to tech employees who work in applied science or lead in corporate spaces, women continue to thrive in diverse roles across Amazon and raise the bar for communities. Globally, Amazon has made significant progress to enhance and expand policies, benefits, programs and initiatives to ensure there are women represented on different levels in different roles across the company.
Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Deepti Varma, vice president, People Experience & Technology, Amazon Stores – APAC, MENA & LATAM, says, “Gender equality and equity has always been a priority for Amazon. It is ingrained in how we operate, our governance framework and decision-making. We believe that true progress and success in any society can only be achieved when women are given the tools and opportunities to fully realize their potential. Through the '#SheIsAmazon' campaign, we honour the outstanding accomplishments of women in Amazon India. We will continue to provide meaningful opportunities for women in our workforce and incubate women entrepreneurs to succeed, ultimately increasing their representation and influence in their respective fields."
As part of this year’s #SheIsAmazon campaign, Amazon India has released a doodle that showcases various policies, programs, benefits, and initiatives launched by Amazon India over the years. These initiatives and programs have been introduced to increase women’s representation in the workforce and to support their growth and professional development.