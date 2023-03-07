Amazon India launches the second edition of #SheIsAmazon: A campaign to celebrate women

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Deepti Varma, vice president, People Experience & Technology, Amazon Stores – APAC, MENA & LATAM, says, “Gender equality and equity has always been a priority for Amazon. It is ingrained in how we operate, our governance framework and decision-making. We believe that true progress and success in any society can only be achieved when women are given the tools and opportunities to fully realize their potential. Through the '#SheIsAmazon' campaign, we honour the outstanding accomplishments of women in Amazon India. We will continue to provide meaningful opportunities for women in our workforce and incubate women entrepreneurs to succeed, ultimately increasing their representation and influence in their respective fields."