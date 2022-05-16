Amazon India relaunches iconic 'Aur Dikhao' campaign

Ravi Desai, director, mass and brand marketing - Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are completely focused on getting millions of new shoppers to our marketplace, especially from Tier II and III cities of India. To us, the best way to reach out to them with a simple yet effective narrative was ‘Aur Dikhao’ a term that is widely used by customers when shopping for goods and yet associated strongly with one of fundamental offerings to our customers! After the success and resonance of the campaign in 2015, we felt it was time to renew the narrative which highlights multiple benefits for these customers along with width of selection provided by Amazon.in. The ‘Aur Dikhao’ campaign showcases the many benefits of shopping via Amazon such as convenient payment options, great offers, and easy returns across a wide selection of products across price points.”