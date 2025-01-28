Amazon India unveils campaign to showcase e-commerce benefits for sellers

Amazon India has launched #DikhogeTohBikoge, a campaign to highlight how small businesses can sell easily and effectively on its digital marketplaces. The campaign includes three commercials showing sellers using unconventional methods to promote their products, demonstrating the advantages of Amazon’s platform. These include access to a large customer base, coverage of all serviceable pin codes in India, and entry to over 18 global marketplaces. The campaign, created by Enormous Brands LLP, focuses on making online selling accessible for businesses of all sizes.

Amit Nanda, director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon, our core mission is to empower small businesses across India through e-commerce. The #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign highlights the incredible entrepreneurial spirit of Indian business owners. Through this campaign, we are encouraging the small businesses, to reap the benefits of e-commerce, by gaining access to huge base of customers in India and around the world, through Amazon marketplaces. We are committed to help these businesses achieve their business aspirations and succeed in the digital economy.”

Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands LLP, said, “Amazon India’s #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign has been one of our most interesting projects so far. Our creative approach centered on using humor to show the extent to which brand owners and entrepreneurs will go to attract the attention of their customers. Through relatable scenarios and a light-hearted narrative, we wanted to show small business owners that there is a simpler and more effective way to reach customers everywhere – Amazon’s marketplaces in India and around the world. The campaign connects with sellers by acknowledging their ambitious drive while positioning Amazon as the practical solution that transforms their business aspirations into reality.”

The #DikhogeTohBikoge campaign is now live across multiple media platforms including television, digital and social media channels.