Amazon India celebrates employees and partners making festive deliveries special in its latest campaign #MagicHaiAmazonHai

Conceptualised by The Minimalist, the campaign focuses on the brand's core values of speed, reliability, and service efficiency.
Amazon India has launched the #MagicHaiAmazonHai campaign to celebrate the efforts of its employees, associates, and partners who work tirelessly to make the festive season special for customers. This campaign highlights the commitment of Amazon India's workforce to provide a wide product selection, fast and dependable delivery, and a trusted and convenient shopping experience, especially during the festive season.
The campaign showcases the diverse group of Amazon employees, associates, and partners from different parts of the country who play a crucial role in ensuring speedy and reliable order deliveries to customers. Conceptualised by The Minimalist, the three-week-long campaign emphasises the brand's core values of speed, reliability, and service efficiency, all made possible by the dedicated people, efficient processes, and advanced technology at Amazon.
The campaign includes teaser videos that provide a sneak peek into the campaign's essence and a catchy jingle that encapsulates its theme. It also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate processes involved in order deliveries and the dedicated individuals who make it happen. Additionally, an influencer-led activity featuring a jingle chorus hook step challenge was launched to engage the audience and celebrate the efforts of the Amazon India team in spreading festive cheer.
Commenting on the campaign, Madhavi Kochar, head – corporate communications, Amazon India said, "At Amazon, our people are at the heart of our business and we believe that our network, infrastructure, technology, and processes are only as strong as the people that power them. Our employees, associates, and partners create the kind of human magic that leads to customer delight. #MagicHaiAmazonHai is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making our customers' celebrations truly magical.
Sahil Vaidya, co-founder, The Minimalist added, "Crafting the #MagicHaiAmazonHai campaign was a remarkable journey, aimed at showcasing the unseen efforts that fuel the magic of Amazon India. It's a tribute to the incredible individuals who create customer delight during the festive season. The team at The Minimalist had an absolute blast building this exciting, multi-layered campaign".