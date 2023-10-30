Amazon India celebrates employees and partners making festive deliveries special in its latest campaign #MagicHaiAmazonHai

Commenting on the campaign, Madhavi Kochar, head – corporate communications, Amazon India said, "At Amazon, our people are at the heart of our business and we believe that our network, infrastructure, technology, and processes are only as strong as the people that power them. Our employees, associates, and partners create the kind of human magic that leads to customer delight. #MagicHaiAmazonHai is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making our customers' celebrations truly magical.