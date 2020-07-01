“Amazon is the world’s most valuable brand”: WPP, Kantar report

The world’s most valuable brands have seen their total value increase by 5.9 per cent, despite the economic, social and personal impacts of COVID-19, according to the 2020 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking released by WPP and Kantar.

The total value of the Top 100 global brands reached $5 trillion, equivalent to the annual GDP of Japan. It has increased by 245 per cent since 2006, when the total brand value first reached $1 trillion.