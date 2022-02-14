Amazon, Lay's, Nissan, Kia Motors electrify the Super Bowl ad lineup

Electric cars, a robo dog, and a creepy smart assistant take the cup.
The Super Bowl ads are presented like the Gods on Mt. Olympus; out of this world. This year, the gods took the form of electric cars, robot dogs, memories down the lane, and a creepy smart assistant among others.
Here are the ones we enjoyed the most.
Amazon “Mind Reader”
Made by creative agency Lucky Generals and starring real-life married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, the ad shows us a reality where Alexa, the tech giant’s smart assistant, can effortlessly read our minds. We wonder if Amazon knowingly let out its secret. Creepy? Oh, yes.
BMW USA
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek Pinault play Zeus and Hera, the Greek celestial power couple, who’ve retired from Mount Olympus and now live in Palm Springs, California with a baby Pegasus adorably named Peggy. Retirement, unfortunately, doesn’t vibe with the father of the Greek pantheon who’s all but ready to give up sunny Palm Springs until Hera juices him up with a BMV iX all-electric SUV. Creative company Goodby, Silverstein & Partners made the ad.
Lay’s “Golden Memories”
Right before Seth Rogen goes to take his place at the altar, his best man Paul Rudd sits beside him and reminiscences the great memories the two friends made over the years; it’s the memories and how Lay’s hilariously finds a place in all of them that makes this ad a winner. Don’t forget to compliment the bride. Creative agency Highdive is behind this 60-second spot. Rogen and his longtime friend and writing partner, Evan Goldberg, collaborated with Lay’s on the script. Goldberg also directed the ad.
Nissan: Thrill Driver
By design from TBWA\Chiat\Day NY, you could’ve mistaken the Nissan ad for the Super Bowl as the adland’s version of the Fast and the Furious starring Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. Don’t you dare miss Catherine O’Hara’s cameo.
Kia USA: Robo Dog
A robo doggo running after the All-Electric Kia EV6, nuff said. Creative agency David & Goliath has made the ad for the automotive giant.