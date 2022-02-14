Amazon, Lay's, Nissan, Kia Motors electrify the Super Bowl ad lineup

Right before Seth Rogen goes to take his place at the altar, his best man Paul Rudd sits beside him and reminiscences the great memories the two friends made over the years; it’s the memories and how Lay’s hilariously finds a place in all of them that makes this ad a winner. Don’t forget to compliment the bride. Creative agency Highdive is behind this 60-second spot. Rogen and his longtime friend and writing partner, Evan Goldberg, collaborated with Lay’s on the script. Goldberg also directed the ad.