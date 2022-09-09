Amazon miniTV kicks off it’s quirky brand campaign that says “Young Janta Ko Yahi Mangta!”

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service today launched its brand campaign - ‘Young Janta Ko Yahi Mangta’. The two quirky ads, featuring an astronaut and a ghost, highlights that the youth of India wants to watch relatable and entertaining stories – that is hatke or atrangi. The integrated campaign conceptualized by Fatmen, takes a dig at cliched stories like hopeless romantic shows or boring horror content, something which today’s audiences do not appreciate watching anymore when it comes to their entertainment choices. Both ads leave with a message delivered by a friendly Amazon delivery executive, informing about the new, exciting and free content available on miniTV which you can easily find on India’s largest and most trusted online store – the Amazon shopping app.