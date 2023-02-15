Amazon miniTV takes the viral meme marketing route to promote its show

The campaign is created and executed by Youngun, a meme marketing agency.
One may have come across pamphlets promoting English-speaking and French language classes. That’s where the idea for Amazon miniTV’s new meme marketing campaign came from, shares Saksham Jadon, co-founder, Youngun, the agency that conceptualised it.
Amazon miniTV has multiple shows that are centred on the theme of love. One of its shows, titled ‘Jab We Matched’, features actors Jasmin Bhasin and Shivangi Joshi.
Recently, a pamphlet, similar to that of a coaching centre, went viral on social media. It promotes the show in a funny style.
“Eventually, all these pamphlets were made to circulate them on social media so that the campaign could get amplified. Unlike our previous campaigns, this time, the brand’s name is clearly mentioned in the poster,” shares Jadon.
The quirky details of the poster increases its chances of grabbing eyeballs on social media. It carries a funny testimonial of a girl, who talks about how she aced her dating game. The image garnered great interest on social media platforms.
Jadon shares that the team picked up conversations on social media and used them to create the ad's content.
How is this ad different from other meme campaigns that Youngun has executed? Jadon points out that in the viral CRED classified ads campaign, the team had used a classified ad’s typeform, whereas, in this case, they used coaching classes pamphlet ads as a template.