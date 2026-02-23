Amazon Pay highlights cashback benefits in latest campaign

Amazon Pay has introduced a new integrated campaign titled ‘Cashback Ho Toh Aisa’, centred on the cashback benefits of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card.

The campaign uses short films built around everyday spending moments, focusing on the visibility and frequency of cashback earned on routine purchases such as shopping, groceries, travel and bill payments. The creative approach highlights reactions to cashback earned, positioning it as a recurring benefit rather than a one-time reward.

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card offers 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members and 3% cashback for non-Prime customers on purchases made on Amazon.in. Additional features include no annual or joining fee, a reduced forex markup and automatic credit of cashback to the Amazon Pay balance.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India, said: "With 'Cashback Ho Toh Aisa', we are highlighting how the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank co-branded credit card delivers real, everyday value to customers. Building on our commitment to simplicity and rewarding experiences, this campaign brings alive a simple insight: cashback feels most meaningful when it's consistent, unlimited, and earned on the things you already buy. From groceries and travel to shopping and bill payments, the card is designed to reward customers seamlessly—with 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members, no annual fee, and automatic crediting to Amazon Pay balance. Through this campaign, we reinforce how Amazon Pay continues to simplify payments while maximizing savings, making every transaction both valuable and effortless for millions of Indians."

The co-branded credit card has onboarded over five million customers to date.