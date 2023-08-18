Amazon Pay launches 'Bill Payment Ka Smarter Way' campaign starring Ayushmann Khurrana

The campaign highlights the convenience, ease, and affordability of using Amazon Pay for bill payments and recharges.
Amazon Pay, the digital payments brand of Amazon, has unveiled a new advertising campaign titled "Bill Payment Ka Smarter Way," featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign aims to highlight the convenience, ease, and affordability of using Amazon Pay for bill payments and recharges.
The campaign showcases how customers can manage all their bills in one place with timely reminders to avoid late fines and penalties. Amazon Pay offers a seamless 1-click bill payment experience using Amazon Pay Balance and Amazon Pay Later, enabling customers to pay bills in less than 5 seconds. The campaign also emphasizes the instant and hassle-free experience of making bill payments and recharges while offering rewards and offers for everyday transactions.
The TV commercials (TVCs) portray Ayushmann Khurrana ingeniously discovering the efficiency of using Amazon Pay for bill payments and recharges. The narrative draws a parallel between the simplicity of using Amazon Pay and the mundane tasks of daily life. The relatable and light-hearted interaction between the characters in the commercials resonates with real-life relationships, aiming to encourage viewers to adopt Amazon Pay for their bill payment needs.
Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and CMO of Amazon Pay India, stated, "‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ is our endeavor to simplify and modernize the recharge and bill payment experience for the customers. Amazon Pay is committed to streamlining such everyday transactions, making them easier, more secure, faster, and hence ‘smarter’."
Ravi Desai, director, IN & EM Prime & Mktg, explained, "Our campaign 'Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way' elegantly demonstrates how an ingenious idea can transform the way we approach our everyday tasks like bill payments."
The campaign not only showcases the convenience of Amazon Pay for bill payments but also highlights other product features, such as the option to pay with various payment instruments like UPI and credit cards. Customers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards also enjoy 2% unlimited cashback on recharges and bill payments.
Ayushmann Khurrana, the campaign's star, expressed his delight in being a part of the campaign, endorsing Amazon Pay as a convenient, rewarding, and trusted payment experience for customers.
The "Bill Payment Ka Smarter Way" campaign seeks to reinforce Amazon Pay's position as a smart and efficient solution for bill payments and recharges, offering a range of benefits to users without any additional convenience fees.