Amazon Pay’s campaign showcases how digital payments make daily life easy

Titled #AbHarDinHuaAasan, the film traces the evolution of digital payments, and highlights its convenience and safety.
Online payments processing service Amazon Pay recently rolled out a digital-led campaign, titled #AbHarDinHuaAasan. It highlights the convenience and safety of digital payments on the platform, and its positive impact on millions of customers across India.
The campaign unfolds with a digital film that celebrates the evolution of money and various business activities, from cash to digital, across generations. It further showcases how Amazon Pay can be used to pay anyone, anywhere, effortlessly and instantly.
Commenting on the campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, said, “Over the last few years, digital payments have become an integral part of our lives. Amazon Pay constantly works to provide a trusted, convenient and rewarding payments experience to millions of customers and small businesses.”
“#AbHarDinHuaAasan is our endeavour to demonstrate how digital payments simplify daily lives for these stakeholders. Through this campaign, we have captured various perspectives and stories that further strengthen the sense of trust around digital payments and drive adoption.”
The film captures an array of use cases, like shopping in a marketplace or online, recharges and utility bills, payment to delivery personnel, etc., to showcase the convenience of payments through Amazon Pay.
It narrates how Amazon Pay has enabled small business owners, such as street vendors, to seamlessly start accepting digital payments.
Amazon Pay can be used for multiple services, from paying utility and restaurant bills to booking travel tickets and transferring money. Customers can use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and Amazon Pay UPI.
Users also have the flexibility to extend their budgets and shop across categories like electronics, home appliances, beauty and fashion, travel tickets, digital gold, and much more.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.