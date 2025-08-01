Amazon reports 23% YoY jump in Q2 ad revenue to $15.7 billion

On August 1, 2025, Amazon announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company's ad revenue increased by 23% year-on-year to $15.7 billion from $12.7 billion in 2024. On a sequential basis, it grew 12.7% from $13.9 billion in the previous quarter.

The advertising services include sales of advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others, through programmes such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Most ad sales continue to come from sponsored product listings on its online store.

Net sales increased 13% to $167.7 billion in the second quarter, compared with $148.0 billion in second quarter 2024. Operating income increased to $19.2 billion in the second quarter, compared with $14.7 billion in second quarter 2024. Net income increased to $18.2 billion in the second quarter, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared with $13.5 billion, or $1.26 per diluted share, in second quarter 2024.

“Our conviction that AI will change every customer experience is starting to play out as we’ve expanded Alexa+ to millions of customers, continue to see our shopping agent used by many millions of customers, launched AI models like DeepFleet that optimise productivity paths for our 1M+ robots, made it much easier for software developers to write code with Kiro (our new agentic IDE), launched Strands to make it easier to build AI agents, and released Bedrock AgentCore to enable agents to be operated securely and scalably,” said Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon.

For third quarter, Net sales are expected to be between $174.0 billion and $179.5 billion, or to grow between 10% and 13% compared with third quarter 2024. This guidance anticipates a favorable impact of approximately 130 basis points from foreign exchange rates. Operating income is expected to be between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion, compared with $17.4 billion in third quarter 2024.