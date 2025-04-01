Amazon Prime Video Unveils ‘Woh Wala Feature’ for April Fool’s Day

Amazon Prime Video has introduced a playful new feature called the ‘Woh Wala Feature’ on April Fool’s Day. This innovative tool aims to help viewers find movies or shows by guessing their requests based on vague descriptions or memorable scenes, similar to the game of dumb charades.

The feature addresses a common problem where people can remember the plot or certain scenes but forget the exact titles of movies or series.

“We are proud to launch Prime Video’s ‘Woh Wala Feature,’ which allows you to discover films that include phrases like ‘the one where this happens, featuring that actor,’ or 'the movie where the hero is sad but it rains at the climax, and everything turns out fine.’ There are also web series where characters keep saying ‘bhaiya,’ yet not a single ‘asli bhaiya’ is in sight. While some features are built on logic, this one is designed for emotional recall and vague confidence,” said Viren Sean Noronha.

The campaign features a group of well-known social media influencers and celebrities, including Sunil Shetty, MC Stan, Rajpal Yadav, and Dharnaa.

In the promotional video, a family decides what to watch on Amazon Prime. The members reference scenes with phrases like ‘that actor’ and ‘that scene,’ and the feature successfully identifies the correct movie or show instantly.

Although the campaign has garnered much praise for its fun approach, it is ultimately part of an April Fool’s joke by the brand.