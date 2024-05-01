Amazon Q1 financial results: Advertising revenue jumps by 24%

Amazon's efforts to expand its advertising arm yielded positive outcomes this quarter. The company raked in $11.8 billion in ad revenue, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. Notably, Amazon introduced unskippable ads to its Prime Video streaming service this year, a move that has garnered enthusiasm from marketers, according to Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO. Customers have the option to opt out of these ads for a fee of $2.99 per month.