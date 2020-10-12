Amazon tries to spark festive spending through ad about seller community

The 45-second spot released ahead of 'The Great Indian Festival' highlights the efforts of the sellers on Amazon in making the festive sale a success.
Leading e-commerce platform Amazon India has released a film for its upcoming festival sale. The 45-second-long film celebrates the sellers on the platform.
‘Great Indian Sellers’ highlights the work of the seller community in delivering the products to the doorsteps of consumers. The ad open with “Ye tyohar jo hamare darwaaze khatkhatate hain, ye kai haathon se banker aate hain” (the festivals that knock on our doors are made by many hands). It features a tailor stitching a woman’s garment, a ‘karigar’ working on puja essentials, a décor seller delivering decorative lights and a sweet shop owners packing sweets, all to be sold on Amazon.
Amazon India’s festive sale 'The Great Indian Festival (GIF)' will start from October 17. Prime members will get 24 hours early access, starting October 16.
As per the company’s data, 6.5 lakh-plus sellers offer crores of products to customers on Amazon.in. Customers can shop from over four crore products from small and medium businesses (SMBs) and from over 20,000 local shops across 100 cities. One lakh-plus local shops and 'kiranas' have been enabled by Amazon to serve customers during the festive season.
According to a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85 per cent of SMBs (sellers) on Amazon.in are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in their sales. More than 74 per cent sellers are optimistic about business recovery, and 78 per cent are positive about increase in visibility of products.