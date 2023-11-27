Amazon unveils a giant 'Slum Golf' poster in Mumbai's Chembur

Amazon miniTV has installed a 35000 sq ft poster in the slums of Mumbai to mark the launch of its latest web series.
Amazon has done one-of-a-kind poster reveal to introduce its sports drama series, Slum Golf in Mumbai's Chembur.
The idea is to connect with the audience in a better way as the protagonist of the series hails from Chembur. It showcases the struggle of a young passionate boy Pawan, who wants to become a pro-golfer while he comes from the slum area and has no sources to achieve his dreams.
A few days back, #BelikePawan was trending on social media. It began when a fan was spotted holding a placard at the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi final match saying, “They won coz they knew how to be like Pawan. #BelikePawan.” Netizens were wondering who is Pawan and how he helped the team win.
The mystery ended with the trailer launch of ‘Slum Golf,’ revealing that he’s a character from the show. This strategic marketing approach stirred curiosity in the story of Pawan and now the poster reveal has further fueled it up.
Created by Temple Bells Films and directed by Sujay Dahake, the series is currently streaming free on Amazon miniTV. It features Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More and Arjan Aujla in lead roles.