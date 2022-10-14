Amazon.in celebrates festive season with #FindLife digital campaign

Amazon.in released the #FindLight video, to celebrate the journey of an Amazon customer as he explores his own light while India gets ready to celebrate the festival of lights - Diwali. #FindLight is the third and final part of the #FindLife digital campaign that started on 2nd September. The campaign outlines human stories and emotions behind any purchase, showcasing real customers who find different products on Amazon.in that help them to express their emotions, celebrate with family or just enjoy life, and delves into customers exploration of moments, expression, and self. Lights being synonymous with positivity, the campaign drives a festive feel to how we are inspired by illumination and embodies celebrations.