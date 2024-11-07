Amazon's holiday ad spotlights everyday acts of kindness

Since it first graced the airwaves in 1965, Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s timeless song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” has struck a universal chord. In light of the ongoing wars and conflicts impacting numerous regions globally, that message feels as vital as ever.

In its latest holiday campaign “Midnight Opus”, Amazon revisits this classic anthem, weaving it into a heartwarming story that highlights how simple, everyday acts of kindness can uplift and inspire. This ad, which tells the story of a theatre janitor, elegantly reminds us of the profound difference spreading love and joy can make.

The commercial opens with the janitor going about his daily tasks in a grand theatre, softly humming to himself. A peek inside his locker reveals an old photo of him as a young man, passionately performing on stage—a subtle nod to his enduring passion for singing.

One day, his colleagues overhear his soulful voice resonating through the theatre’s vacant corridors, sparking their inspiration to craft an unforgettable surprise. Banding together, they transform the elegant Sonnet Theatre into a stunning venue, arranging lights, staging, and, to the janitor's surprise, an instrumental backing track to revive his talent.

A black tuxedo jacket ordered on Amazon adds the final touch, transforming the janitor into a star as he sings “What the World Needs Now Is Love.”

The ad highlights how small, thoughtful gestures can lead to powerful, meaningful moments and celebrates the courage it takes to share one’s unique gifts with the world.

“‘Midnight Opus’ is a story that celebrates the joy from doing something special for the people in your life. I think we all know how wonderful it feels to be the recipient of even the smallest act of kindness—whether that be a thoughtful gift or an encouraging word—and we wanted to bring that ineffable emotion to life,” said Jo Shoesmith, global chief creative officer at Amazon, in a blog post.

The ad upholds Amazon's legacy of using music in its holiday campaigns. Last year's campaign by the e-commerce giant, titled “Joy Ride,” featured an instrumental rendition of The Beatles’ “In My Life.” The ad told the story of three lifelong friends rediscovering the joy of their youth atop a snowy hill, all thanks to products purchased on Amazon.

The campaign is created by Amazon’s in-house, in collaboration with production shop Hungry Man and directed by award-winning filmmaker Wayne McClammy.

According to Amazon’s blogspot, the 90-second holiday spot went live on November 4 in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden, and will be available for viewers in the US and Canada on November 18.

The campaign will run as 30- and 60-second spots across broadcast TV, video on demand, online video, cinema, and social channels, continuing through December. The 90-second cut will also run on Prime Video.