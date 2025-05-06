Amazon's 'Many Many Mes' campaign starring Ananya Panday celebrates individual style

Amazon has launched its new fashion campaign, "Many Many Mes," which aims to highlight individuality while also featuring current fashion trends.The campaign focuses on enabling individuals to express their personal style and maintain a fashionable appearance.

Created and produced by Monks India, "Many Many Mes" captures the essence of everyday life, with a film that features actress Ananya Pandey shifting her style to suit the mood of each of her tasks. The campaign recognises that each moment, whether at work, a casual outing, or a special event, deserves a look that reflects who you are.

Kamala Gowri Venkateswaran, senior VP, business head at Monks, explains, “The brief was simple, research indicated that consumers were unaware of the fact that one could find the latest trends on Amazon. We found the simplest insight to communicate this. Each of us plays multiple versions of ourselves during the day, so why must our looks be the same? Amazon’s celebrity endorser Ananya Pandey brings this insight to life beautifully, portraying four different versions of herself in a day.”

“Many Many Me” is about showing that with Amazon’s vast array of fashion options, you can curate a personalised wardrobe that allows you to adapt to any occasion. From chic office wear to relaxed weekend styles and everything in between, our campaign showcases how a few key pieces can transform your everyday look.

The creative focuses on two key factors: Trend Spotting, which allows Amazon users to stay ahead of the curve with insights into the latest fashion trends. And Mix and Match, which lets people discover how to pair trendy outfits with unique accessories, ultimately express your personality.

The campaign will run on TV, CTV and digital (YouTube, Instagram and Facebook), as well as OOH placements.