Amazon's new ad speaks to buyers of durables, appliances

The film opens with a man (father) ‘Verma ji’, who’s been looking for a washing machine for the past two months. He’s shown scrolling through various print ads and branded pamphlets. However, he seems to be in a fix when it comes to making a final decision. The reason: the brand that’s offering him warranty does not have an exchange offer, and the company that is offering both does not have his preferred model. He is then suggested by his (onscreen) daughter to look for options on Amazon.