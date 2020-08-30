Amazon's new ad speaks to buyers of durables, appliances

The ad features a dad-daughter duo, who want to buy a washing machine that comes with warranty, exchange offer, and is available in their preferred model.
We are six months into the Coronavirus pandemic. Consumers are now slowly opening up to the idea of shopping for non-essentials. However, the fear of stepping out still remains. And so, online shopping has certainly seen a boom.
In times like these, e-commerce platform Amazon has come out with a campaign ‘Jab kuch naya ho lena, Amazon check kar lena‘. The 30-second-long film talks about the added benefits of shopping on Amazon, other than doorstep delivery. The benefits includes no cost EMI, exchange offers, brand warranty, model options, among others.
The film opens with a man (father) ‘Verma ji’, who’s been looking for a washing machine for the past two months. He’s shown scrolling through various print ads and branded pamphlets. However, he seems to be in a fix when it comes to making a final decision. The reason: the brand that’s offering him warranty does not have an exchange offer, and the company that is offering both does not have his preferred model. He is then suggested by his (onscreen) daughter to look for options on Amazon.
Earlier this month, the Hyderabad-headquartered Amazon India had released a set of three films targeted at sellers who're not on the platform. The campaign ‘Itna Aasan Hai' focused on how easy it is for the sellers to come on board and sell on the platform.
The latest film by the brand is currently live across all social media platforms.