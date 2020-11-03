Amazon’s poignant holiday ad makes you wonder about the times we’re in

Made by London-based creative agency Lucky Generals, it is like a beacon of light amid a dark year.
Nobody remembers the months of January, February and March (2020). They now seem alien and filled with hope… Oh, how the times have changed. Leading e-commerce giant Amazon’s global Christmas ad is a reflection of how humankind’s moods, feelings and emotions changed as the year progressed.
Featuring French ballerina Taïs Vinolo, it’s a beautiful ad that forces you to sit back and wonder about the year, and the times ahead.
In the ad, we see Vinolo’s character grab the leading role at her ballet school’s winter show, but COVID plays a spoilsport, as it forces authorities to shut schools. It, however, doesn’t stop Vinolo, who continues to practice in her home, neighbourhood, and even with her school friends over video calls.
Unfortunately, her school is forced to cancel the winter show, which leaves Vinolo heartbroken. But, little does she know that her younger sister is rallying the neighbourhood with cute hand-drawn invites for Vinolo’s play. The stage? Outside, and the audience? The neighbourhood.
Simon Morris, VP global creative at Amazon, said, “Our TV ad is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year.”
In an interesting scene, we see one of the neighbours buy a torch off Amazon. It serves as the spotlight for Vinolo, as she delivers a stunning solo performance for her awestruck neighbourhood… The message: The show must go on.
Vinolo said: “When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young Black girls studying ballet with hair like mine, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with. Being on this shoot helped so much with this, enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project, since the message of it means a lot to me, and even more so in this very difficult time that the world is going through.”
The film features a unique arrangement of the song ‘The Show Must Go On’ by Queen. It was shot by award-winning director Melina Matsoukas, whose previous directing credits include music videos for Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ and Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’, and the critically-acclaimed film ‘Queen & Slim’.
Cover image credit: Amazon UK