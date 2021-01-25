Amazon's Republic Day ad is reminiscent of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film...

Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, said, “I applaud Amazon’s effort to recognise the artists and the artisans that have made India famous for centuries. As a child, I have been exposed to artists of various kinds due to the involvement of my sisters, who wanted to promote fine artistes of every kind, including folk musicians.”

“As a partner to famous Indian businesses like Pidilite (promoters of furniture artists) and Asian Paints (promoters of the use of colour and paint in Indian household and cultures), I am delighted by the effort of Amazon and my colleagues in Ogilvy South. And also the filmmakers, who did ample justice to the magnificent heritage of art and craft in various parts of India.”

Pranav Bhasin, director, MSME, and selling partner experience at Amazon India, said, “Karigar was launched by Amazon India in 2016 to enable artisan and weaver communities to benefit from e-commerce, and grow and scale their businesses in the process. The program has positively impacted lives of over 10 lakh sellers that include weavers, artisans and craftsmen.”

“Today, over 60,000 products, including 270-plus unique arts and crafts from over 20 states, are showcased on Karigar storefront on Amazon India. ‘Handcrafted, with love’ is an ode to the undying spirit and exquisite skills of Karigars, artisans and weavers, many of whom are helping to keep various art forms alive.”