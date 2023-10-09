Ambuja Cement introduces ad film - ‘Mazbooti Ki Misaal’

The campaign encapsulates the significance of forging strong bonds. The story shows within a quaint home where the intertwining lives of a family and their devoted Giant elephant spring to life. The child of the family is seen joyfully flying a kite in the courtyard, with the elephant playfully holding the kite's charkhi with its trunk. The elephant playfully splashes water on the boy for bathing and the boy reads out a story with the elephant intently listening to it. The highlight of the film is a scene where a playful mishap by the elephant with a football offers the audience their first glimpse of the Giant Elephant living on the terrace reinforced with ‘Giant Compressive Strength’.