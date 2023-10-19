Ambuja Neotia launches Sristirupena on the occasion of Durga Pujo

The digital film explores the journey of an artist who rediscovers his creative passion through nature.
Ambuja Neotia celebrates Devi Pakshya with a digital film 'Sristirupena' across all their digital platforms on the occasion of Durga Pujo. Directed by Samik Roy Choudhury and written by Debalok Roy, the film stars Tathagata Mukherjee & Amrita Chattopadhyay.
Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia group, on this occasion said "In an urban world of brick and mortar, it is easy to overlook the enchanting power of nature. Yet, deep within, we yearn for a connection that awakens us to see beyond the ordinary, find clarity, and embrace new beginnings. At Ambuja Neotia, we cherish this connection. We intertwine our projects with life's essence, allowing individuals to thrive, grow, and breathe with renewed vigour and boundless creativity."
He added, “With each project, we endeavour to foster a harmonious relationship between modern living and the natural environment. We aim to create ecosystems where humans and nature coexist in perfect harmony.”
Sristirupena takes us on a journey that connects art with nature, and how the natural world can be a wellspring of inspiration.