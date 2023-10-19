Ambuja Neotia launches Sristirupena on the occasion of Durga Pujo

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia group, on this occasion said "In an urban world of brick and mortar, it is easy to overlook the enchanting power of nature. Yet, deep within, we yearn for a connection that awakens us to see beyond the ordinary, find clarity, and embrace new beginnings. At Ambuja Neotia, we cherish this connection. We intertwine our projects with life's essence, allowing individuals to thrive, grow, and breathe with renewed vigour and boundless creativity."